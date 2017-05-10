Philippines has 30 new HIV cases dail...

Philippines has 30 new HIV cases daily - " DOH

THIRTY individuals were diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus in the Philippine every day of March, the highest number of cases ever reported since 1984, according to the Department of Health . In March, 968 new HIV cases were registered by DOH.

