Path to end HIV could be within reach for United States in next decade
The United States could be on track within the next decade to see significant steps towards ending the HIV epidemic in this country, suggests new research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital. The researchers say their findings reveal that, with adequate commitment, a path exists to eliminate domestic HIV infection through the achievement of critical milestones -- specifically, the reduction of annual new infections to 21,000 by 2020 and to 12,000 by 2025.
