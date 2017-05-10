PATA tasks FG, States on health services for adolescents with HIV

In a bid to improve the health and quality of life of adolescents living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV, in Nigeria, Positive Action for Treatment Access, PATA has called on government to initiate a policy against pre-admission HIV test and other forms of discrimination against adolescents and young people seeking admission into institutions of learning. At a stakeholders' forum on 'Advancing the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Adolescents Living with HIV, ALHIV in Nigeria supported by Ford Foundation Office for West Africa, the Programme Manager of PATA, Mr. Francis Umoh stressed the need to facilitate free comprehensive HIV treatment for these groups of people in all government owned facilities across Nigeria.

