PATA tasks FG, States on health services for adolescents with HIV
In a bid to improve the health and quality of life of adolescents living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV, in Nigeria, Positive Action for Treatment Access, PATA has called on government to initiate a policy against pre-admission HIV test and other forms of discrimination against adolescents and young people seeking admission into institutions of learning. At a stakeholders' forum on 'Advancing the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Adolescents Living with HIV, ALHIV in Nigeria supported by Ford Foundation Office for West Africa, the Programme Manager of PATA, Mr. Francis Umoh stressed the need to facilitate free comprehensive HIV treatment for these groups of people in all government owned facilities across Nigeria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC