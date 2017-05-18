Ottawa among the sites that will test Ebola vaccine in HIV-positive people
The Ottawa Hospital's Dr. Curtis Cooper said that, while he has not started to recruit subjects for the Ebola vaccine study yet, people are already interested and keen to enrol. Ottawa-area residents with HIV are being asked to put out their arms to help with crucial research into the Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine.
