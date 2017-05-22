Officials, groups light - candles of hope' for HIV-Aids victims
Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan led all government employees and private stakeholders here on Monday, May 22, as the city takes part in the commemoration of the International acquired immunodeficiency syndrome Candlelight Memorial. Spearheaded by the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center and the Angeles City Aids Council, the rites manifest the city's oneness with the global community in remembering people, who have died because of the dreaded disease.
