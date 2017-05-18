Now, HIV is no more curse on motherhood
New Delhi , May 19 : Human immunodeficiency virus is no more a curse on motherhood, as according to experts' combination of several medicines can reduce the risk of transmission of the disease from mother to babies. The antiretroviral treatment during pregnancy, labour pain and delivery can protect the health of mother-to-be and her baby.
