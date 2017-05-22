New Trends and Challenges Facing AIDS Drug Assistance Programs
Released by the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors , The National ADAP Monitoring Project 2017 Annual Report offers a comprehensive look at the nation's AIDS Drug Assistance Programs at a time when the health care safety net is facing drastic cuts. ADAPs are part of the Ryan White HIV Program, which according to the report, are the nation's third largest provider of federal funds for HIV care, after Medicaid and Medicare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|22 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|23
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC