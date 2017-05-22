New Trends and Challenges Facing AIDS...

New Trends and Challenges Facing AIDS Drug Assistance Programs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: POZ

Released by the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors , The National ADAP Monitoring Project 2017 Annual Report offers a comprehensive look at the nation's AIDS Drug Assistance Programs at a time when the health care safety net is facing drastic cuts. ADAPs are part of the Ryan White HIV Program, which according to the report, are the nation's third largest provider of federal funds for HIV care, after Medicaid and Medicare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 22 min Frankie Rizzo 23
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) 11 hr Louie 48
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Mon Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC