New Trends and Challenges Facing AIDS Drug Assistance Programs

Released by the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors , The National ADAP Monitoring Project 2017 Annual Report offers a comprehensive look at the nation's AIDS Drug Assistance Programs at a time when the health care safety net is facing drastic cuts. ADAPs are part of the Ryan White HIV Program, which according to the report, are the nation's third largest provider of federal funds for HIV care, after Medicaid and Medicare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.