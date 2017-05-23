New navigation program improves outco...

New navigation program improves outcomes, longevity of care for HIV-infected adolescents and youth

Enrolling adolescents and young adults living with HIV in a program to help navigate care significantly increases the number of youths who remained in care compared with national estimates, according to study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics. "An estimated 60 percent of HIV-infected adolescents and youth are unaware of their diagnosis," said Craig Wilson, M.D., professor of epidemiology at the UAB School of Public Health, chair of the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS Intervention.

