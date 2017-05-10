New HIV test to improve early detection
A new HIV testing initiative is aiming to improve the screening rate for the disease in the Hunter New England region. The free test, which can be conducted in the privacy of one's home, does not require attendance at a health clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloucester Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC