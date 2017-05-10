Mumb searches for its 8k HIV+ people. Here's why

The new 'test and treat' policy means MDACS has to find the 8,000 people who got themselves tested at various government-run testing centres The NACO previously recommended ART only for those HIV-positive people whose CD4 count was less than 350 cell millimeter cube MUMBAI: The Mumbai District AIDS Control Society has started a painstaking search for 8,000 HIV positive persons since the Union ministry of health issued a circular on May 5 stating that all people living with HIV be started on anti retroviral therapy regardless of their blood parameters or age.

