Mt. Cloud hosts Poetry Slam
Mt. Cloud Bookshop hosted the 4th Scarlet Letters Poetry Slam at Cafe by the Ruins DUA llast week where 10 poets faced off. Hailed top poets were Jessica Faye Marino, Novie Grace Jayme, and Kislap Alitaptap with each giving their own style and interpretation of the theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Sam_96
|2,285
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|21
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 23
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC