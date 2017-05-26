Mt. Cloud hosts Poetry Slam

Mt. Cloud hosts Poetry Slam

Mt. Cloud Bookshop hosted the 4th Scarlet Letters Poetry Slam at Cafe by the Ruins DUA llast week where 10 poets faced off. Hailed top poets were Jessica Faye Marino, Novie Grace Jayme, and Kislap Alitaptap with each giving their own style and interpretation of the theme.

