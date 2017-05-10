Modern HIV drugs can add 10 years to ...

Modern HIV drugs can add 10 years to life expectancy, study says

The latest treatments for HIV mean that young people living with the virus could live up to a decade longer, a new study says. The paper, published Wednesday, found that 20-year-olds who started with antiretroviral therapy in 2010 are predicted to live up to 10 years longer than those who first underwent similar treatment in 1996 -- when it first became widely available.

