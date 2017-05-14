Modern HIV drugs can add 10 years to life expectancy, study says

The latest treatments for HIV mean that young people living with the virus could live up to a decade longer, a new study says. The paper, published Wednesday, found that 20-year-olds who started with antiretroviral therapy in 2010 are predicted to live up to 10 years longer than those who first underwent similar treatment in 1996 - when it first became widely available.

