Miami's Affordable Housing Crisis Is Making Dade's HIV/AIDs Problem Worse, Too
Finding affordable housing in Miami has never been harder, and the problem affects the whole city: it worsens traffic gridlock by pushing workers toward the edges of the county , drives out bright young college grads who would otherwise stay and can even prevent domestic violence victims from leaving their abusers. A new study points to yet another complication: The crisis might be preventing more HIV/AIDS patients from getting treatment.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|29 min
|The Troll Stopper
|32
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|20 hr
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
