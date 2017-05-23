Miami's Affordable Housing Crisis Is ...

Miami's Affordable Housing Crisis Is Making Dade's HIV/AIDs Problem Worse, Too

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Finding affordable housing in Miami has never been harder, and the problem affects the whole city: it worsens traffic gridlock by pushing workers toward the edges of the county , drives out bright young college grads who would otherwise stay and can even prevent domestic violence victims from leaving their abusers. A new study points to yet another complication: The crisis might be preventing more HIV/AIDS patients from getting treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 29 min The Troll Stopper 32
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) 20 hr Louie 48
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Mon Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC