Many to benefit from latest PHARMAC funding proprosals
A series of 38 funding proposals across the breadth and scope of PHARMAC's work has been released for public feedback. The proposals range from new technology for patients with high health needs, to everyday solutions that would benefit families across New Zealand.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
