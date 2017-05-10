Life expectancy near normal for young HIV patients on ART, new study shows

The research by Bristol University in the United Kingdom, published May 10 in the medical journal The Lancet, analyzed 18 European and American studies involving 88,504 HIV patients over the 14-year span between 1996 - when ART first came into use - and 2010. According to the new research, 20-year-olds who began ART in 2010 are predicted to live up to 10 years longer than those who started on the older version of the treatment in 1996.

