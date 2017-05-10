Life expectancy near normal for young...

Life expectancy near normal for young HIV patients on ART, new study shows

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Gay News

The research by Bristol University in the United Kingdom, published May 10 in the medical journal The Lancet, analyzed 18 European and American studies involving 88,504 HIV patients over the 14-year span between 1996 - when ART first came into use - and 2010. According to the new research, 20-year-olds who began ART in 2010 are predicted to live up to 10 years longer than those who started on the older version of the treatment in 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) Apr 25 Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Apr 25 Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Apr 24 STD Dating 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC