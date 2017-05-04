LGBT Rights Leaders Flunk Trump on Fi...

LGBT Rights Leaders Flunk Trump on First 100 Days

With the 100-day mark of President Trump's time in the White House fast approaching, LGBT rights supporters are giving him failing grades as the nation evaluates him at the benchmark. Since he took the oath of office on Jan. 20, the White House has asserted Trump is "respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights," but at the same time he has taken anti-LGBT actions -- such as undoing guidance protecting transgender students -- and filled his administration with opponents of LGBT rights.

