Kingdom asked to up AIDS fund

Cambodia has been asked to more than double its yearly contribution toward the fight against HIV/AIDS to at least $3.2 million in each of the next three years, an official from the National AIDS Authority said yesterday. Tia Phalla, vice chair of the National AIDS Authority , said international financing organisation Global Fund asked the Cambodian government to increase its contribution, which currently stands at $1.5 million.

