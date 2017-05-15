Is the AIDS Epidemic Winding Down in ...

Is the AIDS Epidemic Winding Down in the U.S.?

If certain targets are met, the rate of new infections may be down to 12,000 a year by 2025, which would mark a transition toward the end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the researchers said. "Achieving these targets will require a sustained and intensified national commitment to ending the epidemic," said study author Dr. Robert Bonacci, from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

