Inovio's HIV vaccine shows promise in early patient tests
Joseph Kim is CEO and co-founder of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in Plymouth Meeting, a biotechnology company developing DNA-based vaccines for HIV, Zika virus, Ebola, MERS, and immunotherapies to treat cancer. The Plymouth Meeting biotech's stock soared Wednesday after an announcement that its HIV vaccine, Pennvax-GP, had produced a nearly 100 percent immune response in volunteers, one of the highest responses ever seen with an HIV vaccine, said Inovio president and CEO Joseph Kim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|2 hr
|Cory Doss
|24
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 23
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC