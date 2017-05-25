Inovio's HIV vaccine shows promise in early patient tests

Joseph Kim is CEO and co-founder of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in Plymouth Meeting, a biotechnology company developing DNA-based vaccines for HIV, Zika virus, Ebola, MERS, and immunotherapies to treat cancer. The Plymouth Meeting biotech's stock soared Wednesday after an announcement that its HIV vaccine, Pennvax-GP, had produced a nearly 100 percent immune response in volunteers, one of the highest responses ever seen with an HIV vaccine, said Inovio president and CEO Joseph Kim.

