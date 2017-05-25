Inovio's HIV Vaccine Elicits High Res...

Inovio's HIV Vaccine Elicits High Response Rates In Phase 1 Trial

Read more: Benzinga

Following the results release of an early-stage study of Pennvax-GP, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc 's HIV vaccine, H.C. Wainwright noted that the vaccine elicited high T-cell and antibody immune responses in healthy and uninfected adults. Analysts Raghuram Selvaraju and Yi Chen noted that a four-dose regiment of Pennavax-GP DNA vaccine, containing four HIV antigens, was administered at months 0,1,3 and 6 by intradermal or intramuscular administration, in combination with an immune activator, IL-12, dubbed INO-9012.

