Inovio's HIV Vaccine Elicits High Response Rates In Phase 1 Trial

Following the results release of an early-stage study of Pennvax-GP, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc 's HIV vaccine, H.C. Wainwright noted that the vaccine elicited high T-cell and antibody immune responses in healthy and uninfected adults. Analysts Raghuram Selvaraju and Yi Chen noted that a four-dose regiment of Pennavax-GP DNA vaccine, containing four HIV antigens, was administered at months 0,1,3 and 6 by intradermal or intramuscular administration, in combination with an immune activator, IL-12, dubbed INO-9012.

