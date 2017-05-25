Inovio's HIV Vaccine Elicits High Response Rates In Phase 1 Trial
Following the results release of an early-stage study of Pennvax-GP, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc 's HIV vaccine, H.C. Wainwright noted that the vaccine elicited high T-cell and antibody immune responses in healthy and uninfected adults. Analysts Raghuram Selvaraju and Yi Chen noted that a four-dose regiment of Pennavax-GP DNA vaccine, containing four HIV antigens, was administered at months 0,1,3 and 6 by intradermal or intramuscular administration, in combination with an immune activator, IL-12, dubbed INO-9012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|Wed
|Hank
|23
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 23
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC