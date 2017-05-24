Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars on Encouraging HIV Vaccine Readout
Digging into the details, the company reported that 71 out of 76 evaluable participants exhibited either a CD4+ or CD8+ cellular immune response to at least one of the vaccine's four antigens. The long and short of it is that this experimental HIV vaccine just produced some of the strongest immune responses ever observed in a human clinical trial, according to Inovio.
