Inovio HIV Vaccine Elicits Nearly 100% Immune Response Rates in a Clinical Study

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that its HIV vaccine, PENNVAXA -GP, produced amongst the highest overall levels of immune response rates ever demonstrated in a human study by an HIV vaccine. The vaccine candidate, PENNVAX-GP, consists of a combination of four HIV antigens designed to cover multiple global HIV strains and generate both an antibody immune response as well as a T cell immune response to both potentially prevent and treat HIV.

