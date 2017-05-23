Immune Therapeutics cleared to sell H...

Immune Therapeutics cleared to sell HIV med Lodonal in Nigeria; shares slip 7%

18 hrs ago

Nigeria's drug regulator NAFDAC has approved Immune Therapeutics' immune system regulator Lodonal for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The approval was based on data from a 90-day bridging study conducted there which showed treatment with Lodonal increased CD4 count 44% compared to 11% for standard of care.

