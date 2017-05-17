Ilocos Sur alarmed by rise in HIV/AID...

Ilocos Sur alarmed by rise in HIV/AIDS cases

ILOCOS SUR The provincial health office in this province is alarmed by the increase of reported HIV/AIDS cases in recent years. Twenty-four new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2016 alone, 22 of which are men while 2 are women.

