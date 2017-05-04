I struggled with borderline dementia:...

I struggled with borderline dementia: Charlie Sheen6 min ago

New York, May 7 Actor Charlie Sheen says he suffered from borderline dementia when he used a combination of drugs to manage the effects of HIV. The 51-year-old, who revealed in 2015 that he is HIV- positive, struggled with a number of serious side effects after prescribing to the medicines, reported PageSix.

