How Charlie Sheen has boosted HIV awareness

The first study, led by San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health research professor John W. Ayers, found that millions of online search queries for HIV prevention and testing were carried out after the actor made the announcement that he is HIV-positive on NBC's "Today Show" on Nov. 17, 2015. In a more recent follow-up study, also by Prof Ayers, the team investigated whether internet search queries, which they based on Google Trends data on searches with "test," "tests," or "testing" and "HIV," showed a link with an increase in HIV testing.

