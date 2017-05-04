HomeAid and GHBA efforts honored by Casa de Esperanza

From left, Donna Buenik, GHBA; Matt Sneller, Sneller Custom Homes and Remodeling; Sherry Pruitt, Whodid It Designs; and Jim Bob Taylor, D.L. Doyle Remodeling are part of the CBC and RMC team who received the Casa award. less From left, Donna Buenik, GHBA; Matt Sneller, Sneller Custom Homes and Remodeling; Sherry Pruitt, Whodid It Designs; and Jim Bob Taylor, D.L. Doyle Remodeling are part of the CBC and RMC team who received the ... more HomeAid Houston and the Greater Houston Builders Association were honored recently as the "2017 Groups of the Year" by Casa de Esperanza, a charitable organization that provides a safe and nurturing place for children in crisis due to abuse, neglect or the effects of HIV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.