HIV Survival Is Nearly On Par With Healthy Population Thanks To Antiretroviral Drugs

HIV was once considered a death sentence, but now thanks to new innovations in treatment and medications, HIV positive individuals have near-normal life expectancies. This is the conclusion of a recent study from the University of Bristol, which gives hope that, at least until we figure out how to cure the virus, we can count on being able to control it.

