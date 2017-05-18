HIV Survival Is Nearly On Par With Healthy Population Thanks To Antiretroviral Drugs
HIV was once considered a death sentence, but now thanks to new innovations in treatment and medications, HIV positive individuals have near-normal life expectancies. This is the conclusion of a recent study from the University of Bristol, which gives hope that, at least until we figure out how to cure the virus, we can count on being able to control it.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
