HIV-positive lifespan now close to average

A recent medical study says a 20-year-old diagnosed in the West can now expect to live to be 78. PEOPLE recently diagnosed with HIV can expect to live almost as long as the average lifespan with better treatments, The Australian has reported. A recent medical study says a 20-year-old diagnosed in the West can now expect to live to be 78. People with HIV are now about half as likely to die in the first few years after diagnosis as they were at the start of the 2000s.

