HIV Cure Research 2017: Gene Editing Tool CRISPR Cas9 Eliminated HIV In Animals
The HIV virus is adept at evading our best efforts to flush it from the human body, hence the lack of a cure, but a new study suggests that this feat may one day be possible. Researchers showed they were able to eliminate HIV from infected cells in animals using the powerful gene-editing tool, CRISPR/Cas9.
