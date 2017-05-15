HIV cases soar in Kumasi

Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, has now attained the highest Human Immune Virus prevalence in the region. With a rate of 3.4, Kumasi has now beaten its former leader in the region, Obuasi, which had experienced a drop from 4.2 in 2014 to 3.2 in 2016.

