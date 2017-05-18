HIV cases in Thailand drop below 10,000 a year

New cases of HIV in Thailand have fallen to less than 10,000 per year thanks to the increased use of condoms and advances in preventive medicine, the Disease Control Department's Bureau of AIDS, TB and STIs revealed on Thursday. Bureau director Dr Saman Futrakul told the National News Bureau of Thailand that the rate of new HIV cases per year has dropped from its peak of 150,000 to between 6,000 and 10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.