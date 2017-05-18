HIV And The Brain: Untreated Infections May Cause Brain Damage And...

HIV And The Brain: Untreated Infectio...

We are aware of the devastating effect HIV can have on the immune system, but a new study suggests the virus may also adversely affect brain development. In groundbreaking research, scientists have found young HIV positive patients with limited or no treatment for their condition had significant disruptions in brain structure, poorer strength and efficiency of connections, and lessened cognitive performance, when compared to their peers without the virus.

