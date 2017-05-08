HIV-1 Adaptation to Antigen Processing Results in Population-Level...

HLA class I variants drive selection pressures on Gag to limit epitope production The strength of the selective pressure is positively correlated to HLA frequencies HIV adaptation to limit epitope production occurs at subtype-specific HIV motifs HIV adapts in a predictable way to HLA frequencies in newly infected populations The recent HIV-1 vaccine failures highlight the need to better understand virus-host interactions. One key question is why CD8+ T cell responses to two HIV-Gag regions are uniquely associated with delayed disease progression only in patients expressing a few rare HLA class I variants when these regions encode epitopes presented by S 30 more common HLA variants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.