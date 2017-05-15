Gilead Needs To Best Glaxo With Bicte...

Gilead Needs To Best Glaxo With Bictegravir

With Gilead's hepatitis C franchise fading, HIV is becoming ever more important to the company - making the upcoming phase III results from four studies of its next-generation integrase inhibitor bictegravir critical. Gilead has a chance to regain momentum and take the fight to Glaxosmithkline , whose rival agent dolutegravir is already taking the HIV market by storm: two of the phase III trials compare bictegravir-based regimens with those containing dolutegravir.

