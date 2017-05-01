Gene editing strategy eliminates HIV-1 infection in live animals, researchers show
A permanent cure for HIV infection remains elusive due to the virus's ability to hide away in latent reservoirs. But now, in new research published in print May 3 in the journal Molecular Therapy , scientists at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh show that they can excise HIV DNA from the genomes of living animals to eliminate further infection.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
