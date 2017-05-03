Gene editing eliminates HIV infection...

Gene editing eliminates HIV infection in mice

A research team from Temple University used gene editing to eliminate the HIV infection from lab mice, spurring hope of a cure down the line. Have researchers taken a step closer to developing an eventual cure for HIV? A Temple University-led team hopes so, by using a gene editing technique to successfully remove HIV infection from lab mice.

