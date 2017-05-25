Gay Adult Film Star Kayden Gray: 'I W...

Gay Adult Film Star Kayden Gray: 'I Would Like Everyone to Know That I am HIV Positive' - WATCH

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Towleroad

London-based gay adult film actor Kayden Gray came out as HIV-positive this week in a video posted to his YouTube account in which he talks about sex life, stigma, prevention, and how he contracted HIV . "I've been thinking about making this video for a very long time," says Gray in the clip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... Wed Hank 23
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) Tue Louie 48
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May 3 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
STD dating website and app May 2 karally 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 30 Mangasto 2,284
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 30 Mangasto 85
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC