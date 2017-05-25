Gay Adult Film Star Kayden Gray: 'I Would Like Everyone to Know That I am HIV Positive' - WATCH
London-based gay adult film actor Kayden Gray came out as HIV-positive this week in a video posted to his YouTube account in which he talks about sex life, stigma, prevention, and how he contracted HIV . "I've been thinking about making this video for a very long time," says Gray in the clip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|Wed
|Hank
|23
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC