French AIDS drama earns best reviews yet at Cannes Film fest

"120 Beats Per Minute," a French AIDS drama with a full heart and a pounding rhythm, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday and quickly joined the shortlist of favourites for the festival's coveted Palme d'Or prize. Directed by Robin Campillo, the co-screenwriter of the Palme d'Or-winning film "The Class," the movie centres on the activist group ACT UP in Paris in the 1990s during the AIDS crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.