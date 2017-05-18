French AIDS drama earns best reviews yet at Cannes Film fest
Actress Adele Haenel poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 120 Battements par Minute, at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Actress Adele Haenel poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 120 Battements par Minute, at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC