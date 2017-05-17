First Antibody Treatment for Drug-Res...

First Antibody Treatment for Drug-Resistant HIV May Get FDA Nod

14 hrs ago Read more: POZ

TaiMed Biologics has applied for approval from the FDA for the weekly injectable antibody treatment ibalizumab for people with multidrug-resistant HIV. If approved, ibalizumab would be the first HIV treatment with a new way of attacking the virus to hit the market in 10 years, as well as the first-ever treatment not to require daily dosing.

