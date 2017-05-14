Film Showing - 'How to Survive a Plague', Academy Award Nominee for Best Documentary, 2013

Film Showing Thursday May 18th, 7pm - "How to Survive a Plague" Academy Award Nominee for Best Documentary, 2013 directed by David France This gripping film is the story of the fight by determined people, many of them HIV-positive young men, who refused to stand by or wait for the government to do something when people were dying of AIDS. It's the story of ACT UP and TAG .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.