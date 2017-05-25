Ex-Server at Trendy Eatery Alleges He Was Fired for Being HIV Positive
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, a former employee of New York restaurant-to-the-stars Buddakan alleges he was fired because he is HIV positive. The New York Post reports that Jack Mountford, a 27-year-old actor-dancer who has been living with HIV since 2010, began working at Buddakan as a server in February 2013.
