Equity Theatre Group Gives Back to HIV/AIDS Organizations
Front row: AEA Liaison Committee Co-Chair's Trudy Mason and Peggy Thorp, Barbara Locke-Jones and Christina Fluker with the Community Health Awareness Group. BTL Photo Alex Godin FERNDALE - Members of the Detroit area Actors Equity Association Liaison Committee presented checks on May 8 to organizations in the community fighting against HIV/AIDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC