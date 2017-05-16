DOH lists 100 HIV cases in Palawan
The Department of Health-MIMAROPA revealed that at least 100 cases of human immunodeficiency virus infection were recorded in Palawan since the establishment of an HIV center in the province two years ago. A medical technician shows the blood samples extracted during a free testing for Human Immunodeficiency Virus at the University of the Philippines Diliman's Health Services in Quezon City.
