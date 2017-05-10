Does HIV infection affect brain connectivity and cognitive performance?
A new study has shown that compared to HIV-negative young adults, those positive for HIV infection with limited or no treatment history had significant disruptions in whole brain structural networks, poorer strength and efficiency of connections, and corresponding reductions in cognitive performance. Performance on learning/recall tasks was worse with increasing abnormalities in brain structural organization, as reported in Brain Connectivity , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers .
