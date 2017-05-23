Democratic Republic of the Congo on track with its HIV catch-up plan
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's HIV catch-up plan shows that impressive results in the response to HIV can be made when partners work together. Launched in December 2016, the western and central Africa catch-up plan aims to ensure that 4.5 million people living with HIV in the region will have access to HIV treatment by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|21 hr
|Hank
|23
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Louie
|48
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May 3
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
|STD dating website and app
|May 2
|karally
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|2,284
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 30
|Mangasto
|85
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC