Davao Doctors Hospital eyed as treatm...

Davao Doctors Hospital eyed as treatment hub for HIV-Aids

Read more: Sun-Star

THE Davao Doctors Hospital is eyed as another treatment hub for patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acute Immunodeficiency Syndrome . Erwin Frias, head nurse of the HIV core team at Southern Philippines Medical Center , said DDH has already submitted their application to the Department of Health.

Chicago, IL

