Davao City records 79 new HIV cases
THE Davao City Health Office Reproductive Health and Wellness Center has recorded a total of 79 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome in Davao City for the months of January and February 2017. During the I-Speak Media forum held at the City Hall Conference Room on Thursday, May 4, RHWC head Dr. Jordana Ramiterre said that the number of cases keeps increasing.
